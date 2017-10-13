Internet to catalyze region’s $70b digital economy

DUBAI: Global digital transformation enabler, SAP, announced at GITEX Technology Week 2017 that the Internet of Things will catalyze the Middle East’s USD 70 billion digital contribution to GDP. According to McKinsey, the UAE contribution to that figure is USD 15 billion.

Governments across the Middle East, North Africa, and Southwest Asia are increasingly driving innovative government digital transformation visions to transform lives, from the UAE and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to Kuwait and Egypt, and Pakistan. This is powering the Middle East and Africa’s Internet of Things spend, which is set to grow 20 percent to USD 8 billion in 2017, says IDC.

Across the Middle East, the Internet of Things is already delivering innovative benefits to people’s day-to-day lives. At GITEX, SAP will showcase the “Smart Hajj” concept, which can significantly enhance the journey experience for millions of pilgrims. Organizers can use real-time analytics based on monitoring bracelets, bus GPS locations, and video and environmental data to ensure pilgrims have a seamless end-to-end experience, from the airport to the Holy Sites. The technology can enable organizers to optimize transport, immigration and digital payment processes, while simultaneously promoting crowd safety.

As this year’s GITEX Business Transformation Partner, SAP will be endorsing the Middle East adoption of Internet of Things solutions. In addition to the Smart Hajj demo, the SAP stand at the event will showcase Internet of Things in Live Airports, the SAP Leonardo Experience for the digital innovation system and SAP Blockchain for Real Estate. SAP Leonardo also interconnects with artificial intelligence, blockchain and machine learning.

“According to the new SAP and Oxford Economics Digital Transformation Executive Study, 76 percent of digital transformation leaders invest in the Internet of Things, 70 percent derive significant value – four times higher than non-leaders — and 71 percent better develop talent,” commented Steve Tzikakis, Regional President South Europe, Middle East, and Africa at SAP, the event’s Business Transformation Partner.

“World class digital business competitiveness demands collaboration and co-innovation across all industries. GITEX Technology Week is both an exciting and strategic platform for SAP to showcase transformational cloud business models and exchange innovative Internet of Things best practices with the goal of positively altering citizen experiences and enabling Smart Cities across the entire region,” Steve Tzikakis added.

“With mega-events fever in full swing and all of UAE gearing up towards the realization of the same, our partnership with SAP is a well-timed and extremely exciting one. The core vision of our relationship is to develop a high-end futuristic and particularly interactive Customer Experience Platform, within the next year or two, wherein customers are subject to unique, fun-filled, and seamless experiences on their visit to the United Arab Emirates,” said Ajay Singh Chauhan, Owner, Spectrum Group.