‘Kilo of Kindness’ charity drive kicks starts

Baar, Switzerland: Mövenpick Hotels and Resorts is calling on guests and residents to help families in need around the world as it launches its 2017 ‘Kilo of Kindness’ charity drive.

This global campaign, which marks the UN International Day of Charity on 5 September, asks for donations of food, clothing and educational supplies to help support the communities that are home to Mövenpick properties.

Big-hearted guests and visitors are invited to drop off at least one kilo of supplies at any participating hotel, with 46 Mövenpick properties around the globe involved in the campaign, which runs from 1-15 September.

Educational supplies in demand include books, notebooks and stationery such as pens, pencils, rulers, erasers, sharpeners and glue. Clothing donations will be well received too, as well as canned and dried (unperishable) foods such as rice, beans, oats, pasta, cereals, flour and powdered milk.

Donations can be dropped off in hotel lobbies and will then be distributed to disadvantaged local communities by the charities each property has partnered with.

“While this is a global campaign, it’s very much a locally-focused initiative that aims to unite our guests and residents to support a good cause – giving back to the communities where our hotels and resorts are located,” said Olivier Chavy, President and CEO, Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts.

“By donating educational supplies and other essentials, they can help support underprivileged families, giving them a chance to learn and develop, providing them with hope for a brighter future.”

Last year, 926 kilos of supplies were donated to 12 participating hotels – a figure Mövenpick hopes to surpass with this year’s expanded campaign. While each guest is encouraged to donate a ‘Kilo of Kindness’, all contributions will be gratefully received.

The ‘Kilo of Kindness’ campaign is part of ‘Shine’, Mövenpick’s global corporate social responsibility programme. Shine’s initiatives are grouped around three pillars — Environment, Employer and Social Sustainability — with Education the common focus.