LMRA clamps down employment agency for human trafficking

MANAMA: The Labor Market Regulatory Authority (LMRA), the regulator of the labour market, has initiated preemptive measures against an employment agency on alleged involvement human trafficking. The LMRA in a statement said the action was line with offenses classified as suspicion of human trafficking.

The LMRA added that as soon as it had received the tip off that one of the employment recruitment agency published a promotional advertisement entitled “Win a Domestic Worker”. Immediate measures were taken, the statement added, including suspending the license of the concerned employment agency.

LMRA CEO, and Head of the National Committee for Combating Human Trafficking, Ausamah Alabsi, directed the concerned departments to take a series of immediate measures, summoned the owner of the concerned employment agency and initiated investigation on the suspicion of human trafficking and take legal and administrative action.

Alabsi stressed that respect for the rights and equality of individuals is an integral part of the community and culture in the Kingdom of Bahrain, which is based on the equality of all human beings regardless of distinctions.

The LMRA CEO assured that the Authority would not hesitate to take necessary measures against any suspicion of human trafficking, stressing that these legal measures aiming at protecting the rights of all workers, especially the household, and reflects the Kingdom’s commitment to its international obligations to human rights.