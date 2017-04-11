Mattar, Almuammari capture narrow victories in karting sprints

BIC, Sakhir: Mohammed Mattar and Rashid Almuammari were both victorious over the weekend in the final round of the Bahrain Karting Sprint Championship (BKSC), held at Bahrain International Karting Circuit (BIKC) in Sakhir.

Mattar triumphed in the Bahrain Rotax Mojo Max Challenge (BRMMC) while Almuammari took the chequered flag in the Bahrain SWS Sprint Championship (SSWS).

While the meeting was held as the final round of the current 2016/2017 season, one more event is needed following the postponement of a previous gathering. According to BIKC officials, it will be held on April 21, and the event will determine the season’s new karting sprint champions.

In the BRMMC, which is a championship exclusively for Rotax kart owners, Mattar stormed to an impressive victory after completing the 15-lap sprint in 14 minutes 30.783 seconds. He was on the winning end of a tough challenge from Khaled AlSaei and Hussain Hassan. Alsaei was a mere 0.124s behind while Hasan as just 0.436s back. All three were competing in the BRMMC’s Max category.

In the Junior Max class, Talal Beshara came away with a fine win in 14:30.783. Alexander Bekkers was the runner-up 9.623s and Luca Santiago finished third 16.234s behind. A total of 14 karts were on the track for the BRMMC races.

Following the weekend’s action, Mattar improved to third on the Max championship standings with 161 points. Hassan continues to lead with 188 while Alsaei is second on 179 markers. In the Junior Max, Luca Santiago leads with 137 points but is just two markers ahead of Beshara.

In the SSWS, which is an arrive-and-drive championship with competitors racing in identical Sodikarts, Almuammari registered another winning performance after completing their 15-lap race in 18:07.602. Abdulla Buhindi came in second after crossing the finish line an agonising 0.020s behind whereas Khalid Alwazzan was 5.303s back in third place. Fuad Ahmed, Mohammed Jalal and Ahmed Ebrhaim rounded out the top six.

A total of 19 drivers took part in the final of the round. With the results, Almuammari strengthened his hold on the championship after improving to 238 points. Buhindi is in second with 211 points and Ahmed Ebrahim on 169.