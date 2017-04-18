Microsoft announces finalists for Bahrain Imagine Cup 2017

Manama: Microsoft announced the names of the six finalist teams which will compete in the Imagine Cup Bahrain Finals 2017, with a chance to represent Bahrain in the regional round and to move to the Worldwide Finals in Seattle, USA and walk away with a cash prize of $100,000.

Imagine Cup, which was first held in 2003, has since become a global phenomenon. This year, the Bahrain National Finals round of the premier competition will take place on April 19, 2017 at ART Rotana Amwaj Islands Bahrain. Held in strategic partnership with Tamkeen, and supported by partners including Start-up Bahrain, Ministry of Youth and Sports, United Nations Development Program Bahrain (UNDP) and Corporate Hub 9 (CH9), the competition will provide a platform for young developers of Bahrain to showcase innovative, world-changing solutions before industry experts.

Roadshows for Imagine Cup Bahrain were conducted across various universities, and teams Influx, Anon Coders, O’LINA , Feminspire, Team1 and ARH from the University of Bahrain were selected to represent the Kingdom in the competition.

The winning team gets BHD 2,500 followed by second and third runners up to receive BHD 1,500 and BHD 1,000 respectively. One out of these 6 teams will also be selected for the ‘Incubation Award’ a 3-month technical and business consultation opportunity.

“Located at the heart of the region, Bahrain is a country abundant with opportunities. It has grown significantly over the past decade, establishing a well-set business and entrepreneurial infrastructure,” Sherif Tawfik, Country General Manager, Microsoft Bahrain and Oman, said.

“We thank our partners for their support in landing and hosting Imagine Cup competition that endorses the spirit of innovation in line with Bahrain Vision 2030, equipping the talented youth with necessary skills that will allow them to thrive in a dynamic global environment, and improve economic competitiveness.”

This year, Microsoft Azure cloud is a compulsory component of submitted solutions. Imagine Cup this year is no longer bound by project categories such as Innovation, Citizenship or Gaming; and is instead focused on purely the use of Technology. All projects will be scored by the panel of expert judges from various industries, followed by announcement of the winning team.

The finalists will cover an array of topics through their projects, competing to represent Bahrain on a global platform and a chance to win the much coveted Imagine Cup trophy.

In total, more than 1.75 million students from over 190 countries have participated in the event, which has evolved over the years. Students at the competition get a chance to network with many other young, passionate people, and establish valuable connections. The event aims to provide the youth of Bahrain with an opportunity to think about their strengths and weaknesses, and learn about the importance of creativity by leveraging technology and ultimately contribute towards a smarter future.