Money exchange business is set to grow in GCC

Manama: With billions of dollar infrastructure projects in the pipeline across the GCC will have a positive impact on money exchange business in 2018 and beyond.

“We have seen a growth in 2017 but the prospects of growth are much brighter in 2018,” Narayan Pradhan, Vice President – GCC & India, LuLu Exchange told The24X7News on the sidelines of the 12th branch in Tubli area on Wednesday.

Lulu International Exchange BSC (C), the leading foreign exchange and remittance company in the Kingdom of Bahrain opened its 12th branch at Tubli on Wednesday.

Mr Narayan Pradhan, was joined by the senior management of Lulu International Exchange BSC (C) during the opening ceremony.

“We are humbled by the response we have received at each of our branches and we remain committed to delivering quality instant and transparent services with the best of facilities and technology,” Narayan Pradhan, said.

“Lulu Exchange will continue to expand its branch network across the Kingdom with bringing the total number of branches from 12 to 20 in next two years,” Narayan Pradhan, said.

“We are excited to open our new branch at Tubli. This opening is in line with the company’s strategy to reinforce its growing presence in the country and the new branch’s location and amenities will improve convenience for our customers and allow us to serve them better,” Adeeb Ahamed, Executive Director, Lulu International Exchange, said.

Lulu International Exchange has grown to become a customer favourite over the years, providing fast and reliable money transfer worldwide and foreign exchange services, powered by a huge network, reputed partners and high standards of customer care.

Lulu International Exchange has been a pioneer in the money transfer industry in Bahrain, introducing products like ‘Lulu Now’, allowing credit to designated bank accounts instantly and also partnering with internationally renowned and globally trusted banks and MTOs. Apart from sending money, customers can also get their foreign currency exchanged at competitive rates.

With the opening of the new branch, the exchange house currently has 12 branches across the Kingdom of Bahrain – one each in Tubli, Juffair, Zinj, Umm Al Hassam, Salmaniya, Gudaybiyah, Hidd, Manama, Muharraq, Sheikh Isa Al Kabeer Avenue and two in the Riffa region.