Motorcity eyes 33% increase in Subaru sales in Bahrain

Manama: With achieving 167% increase in 2014-15 in Subaru sales, Motorcity, the sole distributor of Subaru vehicles in the Kingdom of Bahrain, are riveting their eyes to achieve 33% increase in 2017-18.

This was disclosed by Dr Bijan Majidi, Senior General Manager, on sidelines of the launch of the all-new Subaru XV at a ceremony told The24X7News Bahrain (www.twentyfoursevennews.com) which held at the Motorcity showroom in Sitra on Wednesday.

The media event was hosted by Motorcity Chairman; Mr. Waleed Kanoo and attended by all heads of sales and marketing team. “Motocity is overwhelmed with distinguished sales award in 2014-15 and efforts are on to achieve 33% increase as target, thanks to impressive line-up Subaru mid-level vehicles bringing to the market,” Dr Bijan Majidi said, adding that the new production approach by Subaru worldwide to focus on medium size cars would help to enhance the market share in Bahrain.

The new Subaru XV, which was unveiled at the 2017 Geneva International Motor Show, is built on Subaru’s new Global Platform, significantly enhancing refinement, safety, ride comfort, and agility. A highlight is the inclusion, for the first time in Bahrain, of the advanced preventative safety system, EyeSight.

The new Global Platform that the XV is built on brings major improvements to the rigidity and strength of the body and chassis. Its off-road ability has also been enhanced, making it a far more capable SUV. This is in addition to the wide range of highly-rated safety features and the overall fun experience it offers.

The all-new XV is improved in several areas to achieve an enhanced dynamic feel. Steering and pedal feedback, vehicle response, noise and vibration are refined to achieve a positive driver experience. The XV’s impressive off-road capability has also been enhanced with X-MODE, which is designed to increase drivability by optimising integrated control of the engine, the All-Wheel Drive system and the brakes to provide additional control if tyres slip and lose traction on a slippery road surface.

Its unique design is filled with rugged and sporty character, incorporating the Subaru design philosophy DYNAMIC x SOLID. Functional enhancements have also been included with a high-quality interior and exterior finish.

The new Subaru XV has adopted technologies to further enhance its safety, including the advanced preventative safety system, EyeSight.

EyeSight acts as a ‘second pair of eyes’ for drivers by employing stereo colour camera technology to monitor the road and traffic ahead for potential hazards. Two colour cameras are located either side of the rear-view mirror to detect the presence of vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists and other hazards up to 110 metres in front. It features six technologies to maximise safety: Pre-collision Braking, Pre-collision Throttle Management, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure & Sway Warning, and Lead Vehicle Start Alert.

The Subaru XV is available in a 2.0 litre engine in 3 trim levels; and produces an output of 154 hp at 6,000 RPMs for a maximum speed of 194 km/h. Prices start from BD6,999 and financing is available from BD112 with a package including 1-year insurance and registration, a 3-year service package, 5 years or 150,000KM warranty and 5-year Roadside Assistance.