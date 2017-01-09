Panasonic unveils LUMIX GH5 with light composition function

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Panasonic rolled out the new LUMIX GH5 – the latest flagship model of LUMIX G Digital Single Lens Mirrorless cameras based on the Micro Four Thirds system standard.

The new GH5 again evolves to achieve 4K 60p / 50p ultra high-definition, smooth, video recording for the first time as a Digital Single Lens Mirrorless camera without a time limit. Furthermore, the GH5 is also capable of 4:2:2 10-bit 4K 30p / 25p internal video recording as well as outputting even more faithful color reproduction for the first time as a digital interchangeable lens camera.

The company is optimistic that the latest version of GH series will cement its position as the leading consumer electronics brand in the region and exceed the expectations of the customers across UAE.

The new LUMIX GH5 has advanced functions such as Post Focus option that enable users to select the in-focus area even after shooting. This is helpful in situations like macro shooting where strict focusing is required or for changing expressions by changing the focused subject.

The LUMIX GH5 comes equipped with the new 20.3-megapixel Digital Live MOS Sensor and new Venus Engine to achieve highest-ever image quality in the history of LUMIX G digital cameras. It also supports Bluetooth and Wi-Fi® connectivity, offering users a more flexible shooting experience, and instant image sharing with easy operation.

Additionally, the new model is packed with features like the new AF system with advanced DFD technology*3. The focus areas are increased from 49 to 225-areas on the LUMIX GH5 in addition to the conventional Face/Eye Recognition, Tracking AF, 1-area AF and Pinpoint AF.

In the LUMIX GH5, the conventional ‘4K PHOTO’ function is dramatically advanced to form ‘6K PHOTO’*4 which lets the user to capture all candid moments at 30 fps by extracting the frame with the best timing out of a 6K burst file (in 4:3 or 3:2 aspect) to save as an approx.18-megapixel equivalent high resolution photo.

Taking advantage of its high-speed, long-time burst shooting capability, spur-of-the-moment shots can be saved in beautiful photos with higher resolution that complies with larger-sized printing by substantially increasing the resolution from approx.8-megapixel (4K PHOTO) to approx.18-megapixel (6K PHOTO). Furthermore, 4K Photo is also upgraded to enable 60 fps high-speed capture in approx.8-megapixel equivalent resolution.

Panasonic’s LUMIX GH5 is designed to withstand heavy field use and is not only splash proof and dustproof, but also freezeproof down to -10 degrees Celsius. It also comes with a double SD Memory Card slot compatible with high-speed, high capacity UHS-II for the first time in LUMIX digital camera series.

The device also offers new and improved DMW-BGGH5 battery grip, and a plug-in type microphone adaptor to record high quality stereo sound.

In addition to the above, the new camera comprises of a host of practical features like dedicated microphone to monitor and cancel the noise caused by mechanical movements inside the camera and lens, a Focus Bracket and Aperture Bracket apart from the conventional Exposure Bracket, and a variety of shutter type and speed to choose from. The camera is ready to evolve even further and has several functional upgrades scheduled from April 2017 onwards.