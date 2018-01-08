Qatar to blame for chaos, terrorist activities in GCC

MANAMA: The speakers during the one-day forum titled ‘Qatar: Patron of Anarchy and Crisis in the Middle East’ on Monday blamed the Qatari leadership for creating chaos across the GCC through terrorists and media financing aimed at destabilizing the neighbouring countries.

“The Qatari leaders and not the people are responsible for creating a systematic chaos leading to instability,” Anwer Abdulraman, Editor-in-Chief Akhbarul Khaleej old the audience of the first forum organised by Bahrain Centre for Strategic, International and Energy Studies (Derasat).

“The Qatari policies of interfering in the internal affairs of Bahrain in specific and other GCC countries in general goes back to 1995,” added Anwer Abdulrahman.

Qatar, he added, even tried to invade part of Bahrain through military and other activities which had been proved otherwise by the International Court of Justice in Hague on the issue of sovereignty of Hawar Islands.

“The history of Qatar’s interference in Bahrain’s internal affairs is an undeniable fact which had been proven time to time including the Hawar Island case.

In his opening address, Dr Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Undersecretary for International Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Derasat Chairman of the Board of Directors said that the subversive activities by Qatar in destabilizing the region has merged as a fact known to everyone.

Over 240 delegates from different countries took part in the Forum, which was convened amid regional developments which have pitfalls on the Middle East.

Dr. Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa stressed the importance of the platform, stressing the necessity of highlighting the crucial issues of pan-Arab security and counter-terrorism.

“The security of the region is a red line not to be crossed by any party.

“Bahrain’s identity, millennia-old history and lofty human values serve as hallmark for this great Kingdom which has been witnessing rapid progress under the leadership of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

“The Kingdom of Bahrain has set a model to emulate for reform, public liberties, rule of the law and state institutions”, he said, stressing the Kingdom’s standing which has been hailed as the beacon of dialogue and cultures.

Dr. Shaikh Abdulla underscored the crucial importance of the annual forum which, he said, emanates from the desire to provide a platform to scrutinize policies, assess issues and developments which affect Bahrain and the Arabian Gulf region, launch initiatives and promote dialogue.

He hailed Bahrain’s liberties, openness and democratic strides in the prosperous era of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa. He paid tribute to His Royal Highness Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Premier.