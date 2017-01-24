Royal Atlantis Residences brings luxury living in Dubai

UAE: Kerzner International, a leading international developer and operator of destination resorts and luxury hotels, in collaboration with Knight Frank, have launched The Royal Atlantis Residences in Dubai. Located on the crescent of The Palm and next to the iconic Atlantis resort, this new generation of distinctive luxury will offer a sophisticated lifestyle experience encapsulated in dramatic architecture. The Royal Atlantis Residences, a fully-owned subsidiary of Investment Corporation of Dubai, are destined to become a new landmark, world-renowned address and will be Dubai’s first super-prime residential development.

The Royal Atlantis Residences will consist of a selection of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes, Sky Courts, Penthouses and Garden Suites. When completed, The Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences will offer 231 Residences and 795 new lavish guest rooms and suites in the Resort on over 10 hectares of land

“We are incredibly proud to launch The Royal Atlantis Residences in Dubai. Building on the success of Atlantis, The Palm, this next phase of Atlantis, including the luxury residences of The Royal Atlantis, will continue to drive the growth of Dubai forward,” comments Issam Galadari, Director, The Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences. “The development will become the new landmark of Dubai and will support the ‘Dubai Plan 2021’ in positioning it as one of the best places to live in the world.”

“The timing was right for to build another iconic structure and to continue the Atlantis experience in a new way; creating a home and a community for families to live,” comments Jean-Gabriel Pérès, President and Chief Executive Officer, Kerzner International. “Dubai has always been important for us and Kerzner will continue to support to develop this amazing destination. We are working with the best in the industry, including world-class architects, designers, and artists to create bespoke homes that will allow people to live in the highest quality residences.”

With prices starting at approximately AED 7,650,000 (circa $2m/£1.7m), The Royal Atlantis Residences will consist of contemporary living spaces with uninterrupted views of the ocean or across the waters of The Palm towards the Dubai city skyline. A team of international experts have come together including award winning architects– KPF Associates, residential interior designer – Sybille de Margerie, water feature creators – WET and sky pool and lounge designer—the 90 metre sky-high infinity pool experience– David Mexico to create the newest icon in Dubai.

“The Royal Atlantis Residences will provide the ultimate lifestyle experience in Dubai and beyond,” said Serge Zaalof, Chief Operating Officer, Atlantis Resorts and Residences. “I am thrilled that we are able to offer an extraordinary destination that will forever enhance the landscape of Dubai and offer experiences to resorts guests, residents and visitors alike.”

The vision of Dubai is absolutely remarkable—not only attracting people from around the world that want to come here on vacation, but to come to live in the best environment. Atlantis, The Palm will always be the iconic holiday destination of choice, but now The Royal Atlantis will provide the ultimate residential address. Dubai is the definitive global city providing incredible infrastructure, great schools, health care and safety, world renowned retail, and world-class restaurants. A city that now ranks alongside the likes of Singapore, London or New York as a hub for global business, a true crossroads.

“We are excited to be working alongside Kerzner International to support the sales of The Royal Atlantis Residences on The Palm in Dubai,” says Maria Morris, Partner, Knight Frank. “Through Knight Frank’s established global network and our experience of marketing world-class developments, we have already received strong initial interest from our global client base, keen to invest in the development. Our international clientele is looking for a new level of luxury in the prime market in Dubai, and The Royal Atlantis Residences delivers on these requirements. This project will not only be best-in-class for Dubai but will certainly be one of the best projects globally.”