Shop Bahrain embarks on GCC Roadshow

RIYADH: The Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority, Shaikh Khaled bin Humood Al Khalifa, took part in the Gulf wide roadshow held in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia to announce the details of the 3rd edition of Bahrain shopping festival “Shop Bahrain”.

The press conference was held at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh and was attended by Saudi media representatives.

The Shop Bahrain roadshow which will also take place in Doha and Kuwait, aims to introduce the residents and visitors coming from the neighboring countries about the festivals new and various events and activities as well as showcase the Kingdom as a touristic family destination regionally.

The Festival, co-organized by the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) and Tamkeen, is held in cooperation with the partners from the public and private sector such as Gulf Air, Batelco and YK Al Moayyed & Sons.

The 30-day event, aimed at celebrating the Kingdom’s hospitality and tourism offering, will kick off on January 19th 2017 and will run until the 18th February 2017.

“The third-edition of the Festival aims to further drive the growth of the tourism and retail sectors through a close cooperation with the hospitality sector and shopping malls. This will contribute to the development of the national economy whilst attracting tourists from the Gulf region,” said the Chief Executive of the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority, Shaikh Khalid bin Humood Al Khalifa.

“The chosen duration of the festival will positively impact the retail sector, drive the occupancy of the hotels and support the airline industry along with other service-led industries. The activities and entertainment held during Shop Bahrain will further position the Kingdom as an ideal tourist destination,” he added.

The Festival will be held during the school holiday which will directly result in an influx of tourists from the region. This was announced during the press conference that was held last week at Bab Al Bahrain.