Shop Bahrain will stir economic activity, tourism

Capital Club, Manama: The upcoming Shop Bahrain Festival 2017 will have direct economic impact as well as helping inbound tourism to surge passing on the benefits to commercial and retail sectors of the Kingdom, says a senior official.

“There have been concerted efforts by all government departments to promote this national event and all seven offices abroad have been asked to market this upcoming event and sell packages to overseas visitors which will result in a major inbound tourism surge to Bahrain,” Shaikh Khalid bin Humood Al Khalifa, the Chief Executive of the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority, told media during a Press conference held at the Capital Club on Tuesday.

Shop Bahrain, the largest nationwide festival in the Kingdom of Bahrain, unveiled yesterday its’ Calendar of Events for the much-awaited festival during a press meet.

The 3rd Edition of the Bahrain Shopping Festival, ‘Shop Bahrain’, is a unique 30-day celebration of Bahrain’s hospitality and tourism offering for the entire family and boasts a wide range of events and unbeatable promotions for residents and visitors. The festival will mirror the Kingdom’s position as an accessible family destination, renowned for its close proximity to the Gulf countries with easy access through the King Fahad Causeway and the Bahrain International Airport. The Festival will offer an incredibly diverse range of retail experiences.

The Festival, co-organized by the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) and Tamkeen, is held in cooperation with the partners from the public and private sector such as Batelco, Gulf Air, and YK Al Moayyed.

Organizers also held a Gulf-wide roadshow spanning the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar in order to promote the festival.

“It gives us great pleasure to announce the calendar of events for the third-edition of the Bahrain Shopping Festival. Shop Bahrain aims to further drive the growth of the tourism and retail sectors in the Kingdom and contribute to the development of the national economy whilst increasing the average daily expenditure of tourists,” Shaikh Humood said.

“We remain focused to develop a strong partnership with all stakeholders in order to create a rich and fun-filled experience for residents and tourists. We have developed an enjoyable calendar of events for the entire family with valuable prizes at stake,” Yousif Alkhan, Shop Bahrain, Festival Director, said.

Shop Bahrain will feature a ‘Festival City’, located in Bahrain Bay, and will boast a number of activities for the entire family including games, food stalls along with live entertainment and performances.

Shop Bahrain will also include a fun-filled schedule of entertaining activities at the participating shopping malls and hotels. Shoppers will be enrolled in the Festival’s loyalty system when purchasing directly from any participating outlet and partner allowing them to win a wide range of prizes including one of the 12 cars and over 25,000 valuable prizes. The four weekly raffle draws will take place at the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism headquarters.