The IDE organises 44.21% more summits in 2016

Dubai: IDE is a leading global procurement firm, creating exclusive, captivating and unique deal flow initiatives to boost businesses and elevate corporations’ presence in the market. As one of the emerging leaders in the B2B realm, IDE is committed to creating value for each and every participant in related events by delivering remarkable experiences that build networks and businesses.

IDE has organised 11 global summits in various vital sectors of hospitality, healthcare and real estate around the world during 2016. The initiatives that have taken place in South Africa, India, Kenya, India, Italy, Qatar and UAE, allowed to boost the procurement and selling process within the related fields and to bring together key decision makers, solution providers and product suppliers from the constructional, architectural, interior design, engineering and technology segments among others.

“We are very proud of our achievements in 2016. It has been a long and very busy year for us as we have taken the challenge to organise 11 events in many countries in Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. We are happy to facilitate the connection between experts, industry leaders, major operators and suppliers. As in lobbing, we contribute to enhance the real estate, hospitality and healthcare sectors by providing a B2B platform that allows a direct contact with the different players and that creates high value in term of business. We create value and give a big support to the local economies directly as well as indirectly, but we believe that our work has a high impact in opening new opportunities for the regional markets. This has been proved year after year and from one summit to another. In that sense, the total number of visitors in all our 2016 events has reached 2600+ and we’ve seen a growth of 44.21% in 2016 compared to 2015,” said Mr Ganesh Babu, Director India & Middle East, IDE.

“We deploy much effort and thinking in the planning and organising process. Our mission is to help buyers and suppliers in the real estate, hospitality and healthcare sector, as our main segments, to come together and discuss problems and related solutions in term of engineering and technology. We are very conscious that the knowledge exchange is important, our events are cross-continents, in each edition, we meet new experts and we invite them to come to another country where the upcoming event would take place. Our work is shining globally and our objective is to allow a synergy of experience and technology exchange between the south and the north. We are overwhelmed by the feedbacks that we get from the participants and proud to get them to be faithfully involved in our initiatives and coming one edition after the other,” Ravi Kumar Chandran, Director Europe & Africa, IDE, added.

Many high profiles in the hotel, construction and healthcare industries have expressed their satisfaction of the offer, the assistance and especially the face to face meetings they could enjoy during the IDE summits, including ENG. Khawla Mohamed Al Ail, UAQ Hospital, Ministry of Health, Anoop Thomas- Managing Director at Winner International Limited, Rajendra Paithankar, Director at IR Design, Devang Gandhi, Senior Manager at Schneider-Electric among others.

“We all are working in very high competition market/industry and we can all achieve success by working together and delivering the best product. The productive Summit is one stop shop for the same which focussed on face to face meeting which is still a human preference,” Abdul Ahad, corporate Procurement, Eagle Hills said.

“This is the most creative idea where buyers and sellers meet at one table through pre-scheduled face-to-face meetings. 80% of the leads generated through this summit are our potential clients,” Zaher Al Hayek, Business Development Manager, Triax, added.

To note that 2016 has also seen the launch of high impact initiatives aiming at boosting the hospitality and healthcare sectors locally. The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has launched a new one-stop portal to help to boost flows of medical tourists to the emirate. Dubai attracted 296,491 medical tourists from overseas in 2015. The market registers now more than 3,000 healthcare facilities and 22 hospitals are due to open in the next two years.

“This optimistic forecast is helping us designing new events and planning them according to the markets and new segments’ needs. There are new developments’ projects and investments in the infrastructure in addition to expansion of existing infrastructure such as Dubai Airports, in preparation to Expo 2020 which is the ultimate big event. We are part of this dynamic and these preparations and we aim at bringing the latest technologies and ideas and help reaching business deals that support this national target,” Suresh Muniswamy, Director New Ventures, IDE, said.