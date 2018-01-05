Trowers & Hamlins transfers Reynolds to Malaysian operations

LONDON: Tom Reynolds, corporate specialist at International law firm Trowers & Hamlins, has been promoted to partnership and will move from the firm’s Bahrain office to their office in Kuala Lumpur.

The move, which came into effect as of 1st January 2018, will enhance the team operating in the region and further grow the firm’s corporate and cross-border capabilities across Malaysia and the ASEAN jurisdictions.

Tom has spent his entire career at Trowers & Hamlins and has experience advising on corporate, commercial, banking and finance transactions.

In the corporate field Tom’s main focus is on cross-border mergers and acquisitions, private equity, equity capital markets, joint ventures, and corporate structuring for UK company / commercial real estate acquisitions by overseas investors.

His experience covers many sectors, advising governmental institutions, banks, fund and asset managers, operating businesses and high net worth individuals across sectors such as private equity, financial services, wholesale Islamic and conventional banking, real estate development, telecommunications, food and beverage, insurance, industrial and aviation.

“As I started at the firm as a trainee, being promoted to partnership means a great deal to me. I’m also looking forward to my relocation to Kuala Lumpur and contributing to the firm’s continued growth. I plan to develop and grow our corporate client base further across the Far East and throughout the Middle East, in particular with the support of our team of experienced Malaysian lawyers in the Kuala Lumpur office. For some years now, I have been supporting the firm’s expertise in investment through its main hubs of the UK, the Middle East and Malaysia, and that is something I am excited to be able to help enhance further at partnership level,” Tom commented on his change of location and partnership promotion.

“I am delighted that Tom will be joining us as a partner in Kuala Lumpur at an exciting time for the practice and have no doubt that he will make an important contribution to the growth of our ASEAN business,” Nick Edmondes, who leads the Kuala Lumpur office, added.