Trump’s Jerusalem decision draws condemnation

MANAMA: The US President Donald Trump’s decision to move the US embassy to Jerusalem has been condemned by the participants of the opening session of the 13th Manama Dialogue 2017.

Trump’s Jerusalem decision is reckless and the panel, comprises Dr Ibrahim Jaafari Iraq’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, HRH Prince Turki Al Faisal of Saudi Arabia was, united in condemning the decision of the President Trump.

“The transfer of US Embassy to Jerusalem is a dangerous step and President Donald Trump needs to turn around his decision before he drowns in the consequences,” warns Saudi Prince Turki Al Faisal during the opening debate of the 13th IISS Manama Dialogue on Friday.

“Transfer of US embassy to Jerusalem will be oxygen to “lost souls”, the Iraqi Foreign Minister said adding that Trump’s move is “a step towards war.”

In the televised debate, Prince Turki was joined by Iraqi Foreign Minister Jaafari and Head of Wahid center where Prince Turki and Iraqi FM shook hands before agreeing to disagree on Iran.

Iraqi FM defends Iran, says not terrorist state or not malign influence. Saudi FM says opposite.

“Iran is supporting Houthis, who have destroyed Yemen and nurtured discord. In Syria they fight with ‘tyrant’ Assad. These are not allegations, but things witnessed by all 5 senses,” claims Prince Turki Al Faisal.

Saudi prince Turki Al Faisal says Bashar al-Assad has killed or displaced the majority of the Syrian population but hasn’t been punished or held accountable. Says he “hasn’t gotten what he deserves.”

Iraq’s Foreign Minister termed the Iraqi victory over ISIS a victory for entire region.

“Koranic verse and Hadith can guide communities in fighting extremism. In SA, schools, Mosques, universities, NGOs and security forces united in fight against terrorism.”