UAE Team Emirates’ starts Tour De France in positive style

United Arab Emirates: UAE Team Emirates started their first Tour de France campaign with a wet 14km Individual Time Trial along the slippery streets of Düsseldorf. Diego Ulissi had a solid performance on the sodden route faring better than many GC contenders. Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) becomes the first cyclist to wear the coveted Yellow Jersey (Maillot Jaune) taking the lead with a time of 16:04.

“It went better than previous Time Trials so I’m pleased with that. My legs felt good and I’m just happy to start the Tour. I’m not really an ITT specialist so for me my focus was to not lose too much time and I think we did that today,” UAE Team Emirates’ Louis Meintjes commenting on the prologue, said.

Stage Two sees the first boarder change on the Tour, as riders depart Düsseldorf, Germany on the 203.5km route heading to Liège, Belgium – the 11th time Liège has hosted a stage on the Tour de France. Despite being a predominantly flat race, a number of steep climbs dotted around the latter part of the course could have a significant impact on the finishing places and an attacking end to the day could see a bunched sprint finish, as riders say goodbye to Germany and hello to Belgium.