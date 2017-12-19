EDB plans to boost investment ties with Malaysia, ASEAN

MANAMA: Malaysian Prime Minister, Dato’ Sri Haji Mohammad Najib bin Tun Haji Abdul Razak during his two-day official visit got briefing on the Economic Development Board (EDB), in the presence of Deputy Premier Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, and a number of EDB board members and officials. During the visit, the Malaysian Premier was briefed on the EDB’s work and strategic plan.

He was briefed by EDB’s Chief Executive Officer, Khalid Al-Rumaihi, about EDB’s role in consolidating and supporting the economic policies of the kingdom, under the leadership of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and efforts to diversify the kingdom’s economy.

Referring to EDB’s plans and strategies to develop various economic sectors, Al-Rumaihi highlighted EDB’s keenness to intensify its efforts in the current phase to consolidate investments in financial services, information and communication, logistics, manufacturing and tourism.

EDB chief pointed out that there are promising horizons to enhance economic relations with Malaysia, given the two countries’ flourishing economic march, and distinguished international status in the Islamic banking sector.

He also stressed EDB’s keenness on strengthening investment cooperation with Malaysia thanks to its important experience and economic weight at the level of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries.

Malaysian Prime Minister expressed his delight on visiting EDB, and being briefed about its model in promoting Bahrain’s promising economic opportunities, in light of the distinguished reputation and status enjoyed by the kingdom, especially regarding its systems and legislation regulating the investments, trade and businesses in the country.