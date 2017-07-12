Hotels’ revenues during Eid reach BD3.2m

Manama: Hotel revenues in the Kingdom of Bahrain totaled up to BD3.2 Million during the Eid Al Fitr break; with over 22,000 hotel rooms booked and the total occupancy rate of five-star hotels reaching up to 80%.

“The positive results reflect the overall development of the tourism industry in the Kingdom of Bahrain. We have witnessed a surge in bookings during the Eid Al Fitr holiday and look forward to welcoming travelers during the festive season,” said the Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA), Shaikh Khaled bin Humood Al Khalifa.

“Our main aim is to position the Kingdom as a leading holiday destination and we aim to host events during festive seasons. The Eid Al Fitr holiday will also witnesses the launch of ‘STACK’ – an event held for the first time in the Middle East. The event, held in collaboration with LEGO, will take place at the Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Center and between the 4th to the 8th of July 2017,” he added.