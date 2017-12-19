HRH Prince Salman reviews ties with Malaysian Premier

MANAMA: His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister, held talks with the Prime Minister of the Federation of Malaysia Mohammad Najib Abdul Razak, at Gudaibiya Palace.

During the meeting, His Royal Highness welcomed the growth of relations between Bahrain and Malaysia, supported by His Majesty King Hamad. His Royal Highness the Crown Prince noted the importance of official visits between the two nations, which enable cooperation across a range of areas and increase bilateral trade and investment. His Royal Highness also emphasised the important role of the private sector in increasing bilateral ties.

The Crown Prince underlined the Kingdom’s firm commitment to mutually beneficial cooperation, and welcomed the Malaysian Prime Minister’s visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain, noting His Excellency’s continued efforts to strengthen collaboration.

His Royal Highness the Crown Prince went on to praise Malaysia’s economic achievements and its role in supporting safety and security in the region, particularly through its participation in the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition.

Najib Razak expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to meet His Royal Highness and praised the Kingdom’s commitment to furthering bilateral relations.

His Royal Highness and the Malaysian Prime Minister reviewed a range of bilateral initiatives and ways to further develop relations across various sectors. The meeting also provided an opportunity to discuss current regional and international developments and issues of mutual interest.

His Royal Highness the Crown Prince also held a luncheon in honour of Razak’s visit to Bahrain.