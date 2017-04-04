Huawei adds new dimension to Bahrain’s status as a knowledge hub

SEEF: With serving the region Huawei now enjoys a leading ICT company based its regional headquarters in Bahrain and there are 680 employees, Kamal bin Ahmed Mohamed, Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications, said.

“Our strategy for Bahrain is to transform it into a digital economy, partnering with leading global companies like Huawei whose knowledge and services will ensure that customers have the most advanced technology available. I am very proud to attend the opening of Huawei’s new offices in Bahrain, which is a culmination of their operations here since 2004, and I am confident that this expansion will contribute towards achieving our common goals.”

The Minister was speaking a Huawei, a leading global ICT solutions provider, inaugurated new expansion office premises of its Middle East headquarters in Bahrain, in the presence of esteemed guests, H.E. Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed, Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications, Bahrain, H.E. Qizhenhong, Chinese Ambassador to Kingdom of Bahrain and Mr. Khalid al Rumaihi, Chief Executive of the Bahrain Economic Development Board of Bahrain, etc.

The larger office space reaffirms Huawei’s commitment to the region and its growing presence in Bahrain, particularly in the enterprise technology market. As a further testament, Huawei also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Bahrain Polytechnic to contribute network equipment to their IT lab, to cultivate the next generation of ICT talent in the country.

The new premises will occupy 33,906 sqft and include an advanced enterprise showroom demonstrating how Huawei’s new ICT solutions are tailored for various vertical sectors, a 3-cloud room for operators’ business success, and a fully-equipped training center.

“Increasing our office space three-fold marks a major milestone of Huawei’s presence in Bahrain. As the Middle East economy rallies ahead in its digital transformation, our expanded office, showroom and training center, aims to use Bahrain’s strong position as an ICT Hub in the region by fostering more effective cooperation with our customers and partners,” said Paul Fengnan, CEO of Huawei Bahrain.

“We welcome Huawei’s investment in their regional headquarters, the training center and enterprise showroom in Bahrain. The Kingdom boasts the Middle East’s most liberal and advanced information, communications and technology infrastructure and policies, with one of the highest mobile and internet penetration rates in the region. We have a number of support offerings in place to assist existing and prospective ICT companies in their expansion and Huawei is a global and highly recognizable brand that is a testament to that supportive business environment. We look forward to continuing our work together on future projects,” Khalid al Rumaihi, CE of Economic Development Board of Bahrain said.

Huawei started operations in Bahrain in 2004 and currently works with clients and partners such as local carriers, Bahrain Airport, Seef Mall and the University of Bahrain among others. The company is poised for further growth in areas such as government and public sectors, education, finance, energy, transportation and real estate.