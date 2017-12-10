Iran is attempting to ‘Lebonanize’ the region

MANAMA: The Islamic Republic of Iran is attempting to ‘Lebonanize’ the entire region by establishing shia crescent that stretched through Iraq and Syria and into Lebanon, warns General David Petraeus.

Speaking during the 13th Manama IISS Dialogue Security Summit on Saturday, former CENTCOM Chief, David Petraeus said in fight against terror, US role never more important. “US should work bilaterally with countries unwilling to work multilaterally.”

“Ungoverned spaces will be exploited by Islamic extremists; US must take action, not wait; approach must be comprehensive; struggle generational not short term. Ungoverned spaces in Africa and Middle East will be exploited by Islamic extremists, and we must take action with a sustained, comprehensive effort led by the US.”

“I’m hopeful about the issues between Qatar and Saudi to be resolved,” said General Petraeus.

Talking about the US possibility of pulling out from the Iran-P5 Nuclear Deal he said the US withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal would isolate America more than it isolates Iran.

Petraeus emphasizes extremists won’t go away anytime soon. “US leadership is imperative. If US does not lead, another country will. US should only do what is absolutely necessary with as many partners as possible. Partners from Islamic world are of particular importance,” former CENTOM Chief said.

“China’s presence in Middle East “not that substantial” now, but will increase. New ports will give China more expeditionary power in the region. Trump’s statement on Jerusalem does not preclude East Jerusalem as Palestinian capital.”

“We’re engaged in a generational struggle, says David Petraeus. Sustained, comprehensive civil-military responses needed, must learn lessons from premature drawdowns.

“The battle after the battle” in Iraq may be more challenging than the battle to defeat ISIL. reconciliation in Iraq may prove more challenging than the battle against ISIS

“To achieve stability in the Middle East the main challenge will be to overcome the problem of ungoverned spaces, as the General Petraeus explained in the plenary session,” Clement Therme, IISS Research Fellow for Iran said.

“The question of state sovereignty should be at the centre of the stabilization of the Middle East. Nevertheless, security cannot be the only answer to terrorism. A comprehensive approach towards the rise of violence in the Middle East is needed including a counter-narrative to explain the intervention of external powers in the region and a re-focusing of regional states from security oriented policies towards a priority given to the socio-economic development of their countries.”