Pakistan Club wishes leadership, people of Bahrain

MANAMA: The Executive Board of the Pakistan Club has extended warm New Year 2017 wishes to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, His royal Highness Prince Khalifa bin Salman al Khalifa, the Prime Minister and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and the 1st Deputy Prime Minister and the people of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The Chairman Mahmood Rafique Chairman in a statement wished health and well-being to the leadership and the people of Bahrain for 2017 and renew the pledge on the behalf of the community to continue work side by side with the people and the Government of Bahrain in the development of the Kingdom. “We pray that the dawn of the year 2017 will bring prosperity to all and the social bonds within the society will may with Allah’s blessing strengthen further. Bahrain is a family and this family will emerge stronger as we move forward,” the Chairman added.