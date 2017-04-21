Pakistan’s Supreme Court rejects Qatari letter

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan’s highest court on Thursday rejected the Qatari Royal family’s letter submitted in the Supreme Court by the defendants in the Prime Minister of Pakistan’s property case in London.

The two judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan observed to de-notify the Prime Minister while three judges while maintaining that the defence in the Panama Case was very weak and there is a need to further investigate the money trail into the corruption case.

The Court had ordered to form a joint investigation team (JIT) with members from the National Accountability Bureau, Prosecutor General, Military Intelligence, ISI, and Security Exchange Commission to probe into the financial allegations against the Prime Minister Mian Mohammed Nawaz.

The JIT will submit its report within next 60 days has the mandate of interrogating the all parties concerned to ascertain the money trail how the Prime Minister and his family had managed to setup a steel mill and managed to own millions of pound sterling apartments in London.