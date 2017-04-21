Pakistan’s highest court orders PM to appear before JIT

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan’s highest court on Thursday gave a landmark judgement on Panama Case against the Prime Minister of Pakistan case after 57 days.

After months of hearing the five member judges had given judgement three to two on the disqualification of the Prime Minister.

Two judges had given a 540 pages judgement to disqualify the Prime Minister while three judges maintained that there should be investigation into the money trail.

The Court had ordered to form a joint investigation team (JIT) with members from the National Accountability Bureau, Prosecutor General, Military Intelligence, ISI, and Security Exchange Commission to probe into the financial allegations against the Prime Minister Mian Mohammed Nawaz.

The JIT will submit its report within next 60 days has the mandate of interrogating the all parties concerned to ascertain the money trail how the Prime Minister and his family had managed to setup a steel mill and managed to own millions of pound sterling apartments in London.

The Court maintained that the Prime Minister had failed to defend himself in corruption case.