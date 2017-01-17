Preserving security, stability remains a top priority

MANAMA: The Kingdom of Bahrain remains committed to preserve security and stability by taking security measures against saboteurs and terrorists.

Ali bin Mohammed Al Romaihi, Information Minister, underlined the GCC unwavering and unified stances in dealing with crucial regional issues, including mainly rejection of the Iranian interference. In an interview with German Press Agency, he expected the forthcoming Arab Summit, in Jordan, to express the same stances and policies.

He ruled out any differences between the GCC countries, stressing that the GCC member states are united on overall issues. He pointed out Oman’s recent joining of the Saudi-led Islamic coalition, adding that the official declaration of the GCC union is just a matter of time.

The Information Minister cited steps and cooperation agreements between the GCC member states which raised, for example, the size of the GCC bilateral trade exchange from $ 6 billion in 2003 to more than $ 140 billion at present.

He also denounced allegations that the GCC-British Summit aimed to boost cooperation solely in the security field, and precisely to confront Iran’s activities in the region in an attempt to exchange the US role.

The Information Minister affirmed that the GCC countries have an advanced defence and security system capable of deterring any attack or encroachment on their sovereignty, security and stability. He stressed that the GCC countries are not warmongers but due to the surging danger of terrorism worldwide, cooperation has become the need of the hour.

Al Romaihi, who is also Board of Trustees Chairman of Bahrain Institute for Political Development, described the voices demanding Bahrain to present strong evidences on the Iranian interference in its affairs as unjust and biased. He pointed out that Iran’s implication in regional instability is clear-cut and undeniable. He wondered how Iran could not be suspected of being implicated in the recent attack on the Reformation and Rehabilitation Centre in Jau in which many convicts in terror cases escaped while one of its satellite channels described the incident as a “successful operation.”

The Information Minister pointed out success of the Bahraini security bodies to bust many spying and terror cells related to Iran and its internal and external military arms. He also noted that many terror operations, including smuggling weapons and explosives, were also thwarted. “All those incidents were documented and court rulings were issued regarding them,” the minister said.

The Information Minister called on all to understand the core of the problem which is Iran’s policies to export its revolution to all countries in the region in a despicable sectarian and racist way by interfering in their affairs, fanning sectarianism, providing all kinds of support to the terror organisations targeting them and waging defamatory and provocative campaigns by political and religious figures.

The Information Minister ruled out allegations by some human rights organisations as baseless, asserting that no one is oppressed in Bahrain which sets an example to emulate in respect of religious freedom. He added that no party can interpret enforcing the law on some extremist figures and organisations as an oppression of any individual or category. He also noted that lies concerning the revocation of the citizenship of activists from the opposition and their families are baseless. He explained that all court rulings to revoke the citizenship are enforced on those found guilty of jeopardizing national security, committing acts of violence and terrorism and inciting them regardless of their sect or political affiliation.

The Information Minister stressed that Bahrain has been subject since 2011 to defamatory campaigns by many mass media and foreign organisations because of ideological and sectarian considerations, political blackmail or false information. He pointed out the Information Ministry’s efforts to change that through a media strategy based on communication with regional and international mass media, taking the initiative and continuously providing the international public opinion with news through various mass media, including effective accounts on the social media networks.

Concerning dialogue with the opposition at present, the Information Minister said the door for national dialogue is open to anyone who wants to take part in the peaceful political process, under the dome of the parliament. He also pointed out the existence of 20 political societies and 617 non-government organisations which are exercising their activities without restraints except respect of the constitution and law. ”