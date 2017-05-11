Ramadan, Eid Shopping Festival 2017 likely to fetch $6.5m

Manama: The Kingdom of Bahrain will host the Ramadhan and Eid Festival at the Bahrain International Exhibition Centre with anticipated $6.5million contribution to the national economy.

Shaikh Khalid bin Humood Al Khalifa, the Chief Executive of Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA), has announced the launch of the Ramadan and Eid Shopping Festival to be held under the patronage of Zayed bin Rashid Al Zayani, the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism.

The Bahrain International Exhibition Centre is 100% booked and Ramadhan and Eid festival is being held for the first time in the past twenty years. Over 300 exhibitors have also booked the space which is likely to go up 350 or beyond. The three day Eid Festival will provide unstopped entertainment with live concerts to be presented by a Kuwait-based company.

The festival, which was announced during a press conference held on Tuesday at the Capital Club in the presence of Fawzi Tolefat, Director of Marketing and Promotion of Exhibitions in BTEA and Tarek Amer, General Manager of Royal Show Exhibitions. The event will be held at the Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre (BIECC) and will run throughout the holy month of Ramadan and during Eid, from the 1st of June to the third day of Eid.

Shaikh Khalid bin Humood Al Khalifa said that BTEA has signed a contract with Royal Show Exhibitions and the BIECC has been reserved during the holy month to support the Bahraini economy by stimulating tourism and increasing the number of visitors to the Kingdom from all over the world, especially from the Gulf countries.

“It is the first time that the BIECC has been fully booked for five consecutive weeks. The festival will undoubtedly revive the tourism drive in the Kingdom and boost economic activity as a result of hotel occupancy by the festival’s participants and visitors as well as the use of other complementary services.

His Excellency added that this festival is expected to contribute US$4 million to the national economy directly through trade transactions and indirectly through the use of hotels, restaurants, transportation and other related services.

“Such exhibitions are part of BTEA’s plan to revitalize the tourism sector and attract both Bahraini visitors and tourists from the GCC countries and beyond, who are interested in the local festivals that offer a variety of activities for families and young children,” said Mr. Fawzi Tolefat, Director of Marketing and Promotion of the BTEA.

Tarek Amer, General Manager of Royal Show Exhibitions, also praised BTEA for facilitating the event, which is unique in nature and will showcase different products and activities, as well as promotions and valuable prizes worth BD100,000 to be won by all visitors, including four cars.

Visitors will be welcomed every day from 11 am to 3 pm, and from 7:30 pm to 1:30 am. The BTEA seeks to revive the market by attracting merchants to visit Bahrain, reflecting on the hospitality industry and having a significant impact on many economic sectors in the Kingdom, including the tourism and services sectors such as hotels, restaurants, transportation and accompanying services.

The festival aims to increase the Kingdom’s visitors from its neighboring GCC countries, as by providing an additional tourist attraction in the country during the holy month. Bahrain’s pavilion will be positioned at the front of the exhibition and Bahraini merchants will be prioritized and will receive a 20% discount on their participation. Local merchants will have the opportunity to view the latest international products and can engage in trade talks and deals with suppliers from around the world. It will also provide buyers with product diversification as well as competitive prices which will indirectly benefit the national economy.