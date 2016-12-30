Religious leaders seek peace and harmony in Syria

SYRIA: Five religious experts in Syria from different religious backgrounds gathered together online to bridge the gap for understanding and communication between Islam and Christianity on December 26th, 2016.

Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL), an international peace association under UN Department Public Information (DPI), held the first meeting in Syria with the title “World Alliance of Religions’ Peace (WARP) Office Meeting”.

The meeting addressed the fundamental concepts of the two religions by comparing the two scriptures – the Quran and Bible. With the topic ‘God and His Creation’, the experts discussed the similarities and differences in the records of the scriptures. The questions for discussion included “Does Your Scripture Record about the Purpose of the Creation of Men?” and “Does Your Scripture Contain the Record of the Sources of Blessings and Curses?”

Imam Hussam Al-Najar, Islam Suni, remarked, “I am hopeful and looking forward to the next meeting also to establish a shared base of logical roles of discussing.”

The WARP Office by HWPL originates from the WARP Summit, an annual global summit for international cooperation in peace-building based on advocacy of international law for peace and religious harmony. Since 2014, 199 WARP Offices in 109 countries have been opened to promote communication among religions as a way to conflict resolution.

Currently, HWPL has founded 199 WARP Offices all over the world including 19 in 16 Middle Eastern countries. They are actively trying to fulfill peace for their home, the Middle East, in which international cooperation for peace and stability is demanded inside and outside the region. It will be followed by next WARP Office in Syria.