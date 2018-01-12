Shop Bahrain 4th edition kicks off

Manama: The shopping festivals offering a rare opportunity to the shoppers to win a wide range of prizes including one of the 20 cars and over 80,000 instant valuable prizes.

Attended by Zayed bin Rashid Al Zayani, the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, the fourth edition of the Bahrain Shopping Festival ‘Shop Bahrain’ was launched from the heart of the ‘Festival City’ located at Bahrain Bay.

The inauguration was also attended by the Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA), H.E. Shaikh Khaled bin Humood Al Khalifa, ‘Shop Bahrain’ organizing committee, representatives from the BTEA, Shop Bahrain’s partners alongside members of the media, as well as local and regional social media influencers.

The fourth edition of the Festival is organized by the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) in cooperation with partners from the public and private sectors such as Tamkeen, VIVA Bahrain, YK Al Moayyed and Gulf Air.

“We are delighted to launch the new edition of ‘Shop Bahrain’ that aims to showcase the Kingdom’s three main sectors: tourism, retail, and food. Furthermore, the Festival also aims to promote the Kingdom as an accessible family destination, offering fun-filled activities and promotions that suit the entire family regionally,” Zayed Bin Rashid Al Zayani, the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, said.

“We are keen to host the fourth edition of ‘Shop Bahrain’ as part of BTEA’s calendar of events for 2018. Hosting this event comes in-line with BTEA’s long term strategy ‘Ours. Yours’ that contributes to the Kingdom’s Economic Vision 2030. Moreover, the largest family event in the Kingdom comes as part of BTEA’s on-going efforts towards strengthening the tourism sector, supporting the Kingdom’s sustainable development plans, as well as uplifting its position among the neighboring countries,” Shaikh Khaled bin Humood Al Khalifa, the CEO of BTEA, added.

The ‘Festival City’ is considered one of the main events of ‘Shop Bahrain’ and will continue for two weeks until the 27th of January. The Festival City will open its doors to the public from 4:00pm until 10:00pm on the weekdays and from 4:00pm until 11:00pm on the weekends.

The family-oriented event features a wide range of exciting activities, live performances, and carnival games, win valuable prizes, shop at the outdoor market, and indulge in delicious food. The Festival City also features a lineup of daily live performances including live musical bands for the visitors to enjoy.

‘Shop Bahrain’ also offers a fun-filled schedule of entertaining activities for the family and a chance to win valuable prizes. The 30-day celebration will run until 10th February, 2018.

The Festival organizers also held a GCC roadshow in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait in order to promote the Festival and increase the number of tourists coming to Bahrain. The organizing team embarked on roadshow in Riyadh and Kuwait, introducing Shop Bahrain’s lineup of activities as a mean to encourage tourism in Bahrain.

“We are excited for the return of the ‘Festival City’ the largest and most successful event during ‘Shop Bahrain’ offering a unique family-fun experience as it includes numerous fun-filled activities that are suitable for the Bahraini and GCC families. We also expect a great influx of visitors as the Festival coincides with the local and GCC vacations,” Yousef Alkhan, Shop Bahrain Director, said.

‘Shop Bahrain’ will feature the return of the ‘Taste Tour’ that will include more than 40 participating restaurants. Participants will be able to sample dishes, and they will also have the opportunity to win a Nissan Patrol as part of the ‘Taste Tour’ raffle draw.

Shop Bahrain will also include a fun-filled schedule of entertaining activities at the participating shopping malls and hotels. Shoppers will be enrolled in the Festival’s loyalty system when purchasing directly from any participating outlet and partner allowing them to win a wide range of prizes including one of the 20 cars and over 80,000 instant valuable prizes.

Shoppers and visitors can learn more about “Shop Bahrain” through the website: www.shopbahrain.com or through the account @shopbahrain on the social networking channels Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. The Festival organizers have also launched a dedicated WhatsApp channel on +33480480 973.