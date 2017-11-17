The Avenues Bahrain becomes a must visit destination

MANAMA: The Avenues Bahrain, which opened of its doors for visitors two weeks ago, has already become the must visit destination in the Kingdom.

The BD55 million first phase the Avenues is Bahrain’s first commercial and entertainment mall at a strategic location on the sea front.

Alshaya Trading Co. has announced the opening of an exciting choice of 38 leading international brands at The Avenues – Bahrain earlier this week. The opening included eight new brands making their debut in the Kingdom of Bahrain that will be followed by another seven new brands set to open in the coming weeks and months.

The mall’s features new brands such as cosmetics powerhouses NYX and Clinique; home furnishing brand West Elm; fashion store Phase Eight; and jewelry and accessories specialist Icing. Customers also witnessed the long-awaited debut of The Cheesecake Factory; organic Belgian restaurant Le Pain Quotidien; and American chocolatier Bridgewater Chocolate.

Seven further brands to follow in a few weeks later include pizza brands 400 Gradi and Blaze Pizza; gourmet and specialty foods purveyor Dean & Deluca; innovative Café, restaurant and patisserie Café Coco, upmarket Japanese restaurant Katsuya by Starck; family steakhouse Texas Roadhouse; and the Lebanese restaurant Babel. The new brands will join a stellar line-up of some of the world’s most-loved brands operated by Alshaya at the mall, including Starbucks, H&M, Mothercare, Victoria’s Secret, MAC, The Body Shop and Pottery Barn.

The Avenues- Bahrain is the first commercial and entertainment mall of its kind in the Kingdom of Bahrain, with a unique seafront location extending 1.5 km. It is strategically located in the heart of Manama, adjacent to the King Faisal Road. The development brings a new concept to the Kingdom, with a design inspired by The Avenues- Kuwait and giving visitors an outdoor feeling while remaining indoors, protected from the heat by a ceiling that allows sunlight in.

The project’s leasing space is around 40,000 sqm as part of the total land area of approximately 272,000 square meters. The project includes 130 stores of which 50% are allocated for restaurants and cafes which will overlook Bahrain Bay. It also includes a large family entertainment area, 12 cinemas theatre, also includes outdoor jogging track, kids play areas, external gym equipment and parking spaces for around 1500 vehicle.

The Avenues has completely reinvigorated the area by providing a lifestyle venue for the region of Bahrain. The development is divided into different districts, each with its own unique character, expressed through land use, plan form, architecture and landscape.

The Avenues – Bahrain includes the first Hilton Bahrain Bay Hotel & Residences with 210 rooms. Residences will have direct access to the mall. This will make The Avenues- Bahrain an attractive destination for citizens, as well as for tourists and business travelers from the GCC and other countries. It is expected that the hotel will be completed and to welcome its first guests in early 2020.