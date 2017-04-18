US delegation praises Bahrain’s anti-trafficking efforts

Sanabis: A visiting delegation from the US Congress praised the efforts exerted by the LMRA to monitor and combat the human trafficking.

This came as the visiting US Congress delegation was briefed by Ausama Alabsi, the CEO of the Labour Market Regulatory Authority (LMRA).

The LMRA CEO, who is also Chairman of the National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking, at his offices in Sanabis had given a detailed briefing on how at various levels the expatriate workers’ human rights safeguarded by the laws and regulations. He praised the efforts exerted to reform the labour market and the Kingdom’s efforts to combat the crime of human trafficking.

The CEO briefed the visiting US delegation on the latest developments in the labor market reforms and the steps taken to implement them. He also discussed the efforts of the Authority to deal with the phenomenon of irregular employment and combating human trafficking.

He explained during the meeting the legal mechanisms and executive steps taken to strengthen the Kingdom’s efforts in combating human trafficking, which ensures that the affected persons are granted their rights and protection while at the same time being deterrent to each violator, stressing the importance of using all the international models’ expertise that has achieved success in this regard.

“Bahrain is committed to all international conventions aimed at protecting workers from trafficking or violating their human rights.”

Al-Absi also shed a light on the establishment of the first comprehensive center in the Arab Gulf region to accommodate victims of trafficking. He pointed out that these steps complement the steps taken by the Commission several years ago and are part of the awareness of the foreign worker of his/her rights and duties.

He also pointed out that the Authority provides electronic services to the embassies of countries with workers and employees in the Kingdom of Bahrain, which allows embassy officials to access a list of workers belonging to the nationality and legal status of Bahrain and to check the legal status of the worker’s work permit Via SMS to your phone.