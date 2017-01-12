US textile manufacturer invests $9m in Bahrain facility

Askar: US textile manufacturer, WestPoint Home, inaugurated $9million another spinning unit located in Industrial Zone in Askar Bahrain, is expected to fuel the export growth to over US$100 million from Bahrain to US and global markets, thanks to the US-Bahrain Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

Normand Savaria, CEO of WestPoint Home told The24X7News Bahrain (www.twentyfoursevevennews.com) that the additional unit will create 200 new jobs taking the total number of employees to 1900 out of which 200 are Bahrainis.

WestPoint Home, a leading US global textiles manufacturer, today celebrated the inauguration of its new spinning facility in the Kingdom of Bahrain in line with the Company’s ongoing growth and successful presence in the Kingdom.

The new US$9 million investment marks WestPoint Home’s third expansion in Bahrain over the past five years and over US$160m of investments in total over the past 10 years in its Bahrain operations, where products produced generate over 50% of the Company’s total global revenues annually.

The opening of the new facility was commemorated by a ribbon cutting ceremony held under the patronage of Zayed R. Alzayani, Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism of the Kingdom of Bahrain, by Osama Al Alareadh, Undersecretary for Industrial Affairs, and attended by William Roebuck, US Ambassador to the Kingdom, alongside WestPoint Home’s Chief Executive Officer, Normand Savaria, and Qays H. Zu’bi, President of the American Chamber of Commerce Bahrain.

Works on the third spinning expansion were initiated in 2015 with the aim of mitigating the negative financial impacts of the 2016 expiration of the Tariff Preference Level (TPL) that allowed WestPoint Home and other textile manufacturers in Bahrain to import certain support materials, such as yarn, and export finished goods into the US duty free.

“We are delighted to inaugurate our new facility, which will increase our spinning capacity in the Kingdom of Bahrain by 38%. As the only textile company to continue to invest in expansion and to maintain operations in the Kingdom, this investment underscores our commitment to Bahrain’s economy. It will also effectively allow us to build on what is already over US$100m of exports annually from Bahrain to the US as well as expanding our ability to further sales in other regional and international markets,” Normand Savaria, CEO of WestPoint Home, said.

“By spinning more yarn in Bahrain, we will decrease lead times, increase flexibility and, along with other initiatives, help to offset costs resulting from the TPL expiration of 2016. This is a considerable achievement for us and one which will positively impact our employees and serve to further enhance our ongoing contributions to the Kingdom’s economy. Our dedication to further building out our manufacturing base in Bahrain is in no small part a result of the Kingdom’s business friendly practices and the tremendous support that we have received from various government ministries as we have continued to invest in expansion and the hiring and training of local talent. This includes a major step in 2015, which saw us turn over the running of our Bahrain operations to a regional management team who have implemented “Lean and Six Sigma” programs and elevated efficiency and quality levels to all-time highs,” Savaria, added.

Also under discussion at the ceremony were additional future investments in the Kingdom including further expansions in production capacity aimed at capitalizing on growth opportunities in the GCC and European markets in addition to the US. In 2014, WestPoint Home hired a Bahrain based sales and marketing team to service the retail and hospitality customers in these markets to great success. Through this initiative, WestPoint Home has added to its customer base high-profile companies including Frette, Fremaux, Jumeriah Group, Movenpick Hotels, The Gulf Hotel and several other regional retail chains. The Company estimates that sales generated by this group will grow over the next three years from the current rate of 3% to 20% of the total output from its Bahrain facilities.

December, 2016 marked the 10th year that WestPoint Home has operated in Bahrain and the 203rd year of continuous operation in the US. With a legacy dating, back to 1813, WestPoint Home continues to innovate having developed proprietary technology for its textiles which include: Eco Pure, a hypo-allergenic fiber that starts with recycled plastic bottles; “DryFast” that permanently infuses fast drying properties into the fabrics; “Softa” for superior softness; and “Staybright” that maintains brilliant colors.

In pursuing its continued growth, WestPoint Home implements a strong sustainability model underscored by a long-standing commitment to protecting the environment, giving back to local communities, and recycling waste long before it was fashionable. The WestPoint Home legacy is simple: quality, affordability and stylish products that meet the high expectations of its global customers.