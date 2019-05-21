



MANAMA: Bahrain Bourse and Bahrain Clear held their Ramadhan Ghabga at Wyndham Grand Manama. The event was attended by Abdulkareem Bucheery, Chairman of Bahrain Bourse, and Shaikh Khalifa Bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain Bourse, along with Board Members and executive management of Bahrain Bourse, and a number of CEOs from the listed companies as well as representatives from the press and media.

The event provided the opportunity for guests to meet and socialize with Bahrain Bourse’s management, while enjoying delicious Arabic dishes and Ramadhan specialties.

Shaikh Khalifa expressed his gratitude and appreciation to all the media guests for all their efforts in communicating Bourse’s messages to the society.