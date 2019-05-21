



MANAMA: Bahrain Airport Services Company (BAS) has unveiled its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative entitled “BAS .. Does”. The programme aims to achieve positive change in society through 10 initiatives covering all segments of society.

“BAS Does program is taking place to frame the social activities of BAS in an integrated and effective manner, in line with the company’s vision and strategy,” Salman Al-Mahmeed, CEO of BAS, said.

He also called on all BAS staff to participate in this program and contribute to its success, stressing that it is a pioneering step, which contributes to the refinement of staff figures and develop their skills at various levels.

BAS’s corporate social responsibility program includes 10 community initiatives which are: BAS caters, BAS donates, BAS helps, BAS breathes, BAS builds, BAS sponsors, BAS wellness, BAS appreciates, BAS values, & She BAS.

To achieve the core objectives, BAS established the Social Responsibility Committee and its role is to study and approve social responsibility activities and supervise and follow up the implementation of the program in line with the company’s strategy. The committee is headed by Central Support Chief Eng. Fahd Issa Al-Qadi, and includes a number of senior managers and officials: Senior Manager of Airline and External Relations, Senior Education and Development Manager, Senior Human Capital Manager, Senior Services Manager, Senior Project Management Officer, Public Relations Adviser, and Communication Coordinator.

