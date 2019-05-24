



Manama: Lulu International Exchange, which celebrated the opening of its 3th branch at Muharraq Central Market in Bahrain on Wednesday, will open two more branches in the Kingdom this year.

“Foreign exchange, remittance business has been steady if not a potential growth last year, and we are planning to open two more branches this year,” Adeeb Ahamed, Executive Director, LuLu International Exchange, told The24X7News Bahrain (www.twentyfoursevennews.com).

The inaguration of 13th outlet of LuLu International Exchange in Bahrain was held under the patronage of H.E. Shaikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Deputy Prime Minister Bahrain along with H.E. Zayed Al Zayani, Minister of Industry, Commerce, and Tourism in the presence of Chairman Yusuff Ali M A , Managing Director Adeeb Ahmed and other officials.

“We are excited to open our new branch at Muharraq Central Market. With this opening we are 13 branches strong in Bahrain and it has been a wonderful journey for our company. We have always strived to ease convenience for our customers and believe that the new branch’s location and amenities will help serve them better,” said Adeeb Ahamed, Executive Director, LuLu International Exchange. LuLu International Exchange has grown to become a customer favourite over the years, providing fast and reliable money transfer worldwide and foreign exchange services, powered by a huge network, reputed partners and high standards of customer care. With products like the LuLu Money app, which allows super quick and easy money transfers to your loved ones, LuLu International Exchange also remains at the forefront of technological innovation in this sector.

The LuLu Money app has various features including instant online transactions, payment tracking in real time, rate alert setting and payment history, among others. With the opening of the new branch, the exchange house currently has 13 branches across the Kingdom of Bahrain – one each in Tubli, Juffair, Zinj, Umm Al Hassam, Salmaniya, Gudaybiyah, Manama, Sheikh Isa Al Kabeer Avenue and three in Muharraq and two in Riffa region.