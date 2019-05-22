



Muharraq: Lulu Group, with total investments of over BD130 million and currently owns eight hypermarkets and one mall in Bahrain, unveiled plans on Wednesday to open three more hypermarkets in next eight to ten months.

Yusuffali MA, Chairman of Lulu, on the sidelines of the inauguration of Muharraq Hypermarket by Shaikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Deputy Prime Minister, told reporters about the Group’s expansion plans and said investment opportunities exist in Bahrain.

“We are upbeat about the economy and the vast investment opportunities exist in the countries where we are expanding, thanks to the visionary leadership of its Rulers and the authorities,” Yusuffali, said.

“Apart from this, our state-of-the-art logistics center spread around 400,000 square feet, and trading and distribution through the center not only supports our retail expansion but also help in ensuring food security,” he added.

The latest opening of hypermarket in Muharraq Bahrain by region’s top retailer, Lulu Group, is a part of its rapidly expanding network across the GCC to cater for the growing needs of the vast multinational consumer base in the country, especially in the new suburbs.

Earlier, HRH Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, Prime Minister of Bahrain officially inaugurated Muharraq Central in the presence of Shaikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Deputy Prime Minister, Shaikh Khalifa bin Daij, President of HRH Crown Prince Court, Zayed Al Zayani, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, Essam Bin Abdulla Khalaf, Minister of Works, Municipalities and Urban Planning, Salman bin Isa bin Hindi, Governor of Muharraq, Yusuff Ali MA, Chairman of Lulu Group and other dignitaries. Also present on the occasion were Ambassadors of UK and India, and prominent businessmen.

Strategically located in Muharraq, the second-largest island of the Kingdom, the sprawling 90,000 square feet new hypermarket which is also 8th in the country and 171st globally leads the redesigning of the Muharraq Central Market space and is expected to revitalize business in the one of the most historic trading hubs in Bahrain. It has been designed using the latest retail space concepts and most modern technology for ease of shopping and will serve the residents of Muharraq and Busaiteen, which are densely populated residential areas and a trading hub.

“The opening of latest hypermarket in the Kingdom is a sign of our steady confidence in the bright future of Bahrain. He added that the Lulu brand will revitalise this historic trading hub which will undoubtedly help small and medium traders (SMEs) in the area to develop their business. Lulu’s presence will also set new standards for businesses in the area. This underscores our commitment to be a part of the progress of the Kingdom and support growth and development at all levels.”

Yusuffali reiterated Lulu’s commitment to the government of Bahrain’s training and employment goals for Bahrainis.

“It is our endeavor to nurture the local talent and the proof of this is our strong Bahraini work force that form the nucleus of our operations here in Bahrain.”

“We work closely with the Ministry of Labour to offer Bahrainis the requisite training to nurture their talent and are proud to say that Bahrainis have proved successful in managerial and specialized positions not only in the Kingdom but across the Lulu network in other GCC countries as well. There are more than 1,200 Bahrainis, which includes 450 ladies, who work in the Group and we will continue to support Government’s Bahranization plan by giving employment to more Bahrainis. Currently, we are in the process of giving employment to another 500 Bahrainis within the next one year.

“We also take this opportunity to extend our gratitude to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, HRH Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, the Prime Minister and HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and First Deputy Premier and the people of this great country for encouraging us in all our expansion strategies and efforts in Bahrain which ultimately generate more employment opportunities to Bahrainis”, Yusuffali, said.

Lulu is on an expansion drive and is all set to open another 32 Hypermarkets and Shopping Malls in GCC, Far East and India by 2020.

Also present on the occasion were Saifee Rupawala, CEO of Lulu Group, Ashraf Ali MA, Executive Director, Juzer Rupawala, Lulu Bahrain Director and other senior Lulu officials.