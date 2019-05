Manama: The holy month of Ramadan is all about sharing and caring. Celebrating this spirit with the elderly women and men of an old age home was UAE Exchange who hosted a Grand Iftar at the Muharraq Old Age Home in Bahrain.

Present on the occasion were Ahmed Abdul Wahid Qarata (Ex Member of Parliament) and Ms. Noof Fahad Alwazan (Senior Specialist) as Chief Guests along with the inmates of the old age home and officials of UAE Exchange.